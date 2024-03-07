Pueyo, Martinez deliver for Arizona women in 58-50 win over Washington at Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Helena Pueyo and Esmery Martinez each scored 14 points and seventh-seeded Arizona defeated No. 10 Washington 58-50 in the first round of the women’s Pac-12 Tournament. Pueyo also had five assists, five steals and four blocks for the Wildcats. Arizona advances to the quarterfinals and will play second-seeded USC on Thursday. Skylar Jones had 11 points, five rebounds and four steals, and Breya Cunningham added 10 points and seven rebounds for Arizona. Dalayah Daniels had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Washington.

