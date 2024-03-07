Puckett scores 22, Lady Vols pull away in second half to top Kentucky 76-62 in SEC second round

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sara Puckett scored 22 points, Tess Darby had her first double-double and fifth-seeded Tennessee pulled away from 12th-seeded Kentucky in the second half for a 76-62 win in the SEC Tournament. The Lady Vols face fourth-seeded Alabama in the quarterfinals on Friday. Darby, a senior, came off the bench and scored all 10 of her points in the second half to go with a career-high 10 rebounds. Saniah Tyler had 17 points for the Wildcat. Darby hit a 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 run through the middle of the third quarter for a 45-35 lead. After a horrible shooting first half, Tennessee shot 61% in the second half (19 of 31), including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.