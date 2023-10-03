PSV scores in stoppage time to salvage 2-2 thriller with Sevilla in Champions League

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Jordan Teze scored five minutes into second-half stoppage time as PSV salvaged a thrilling 2-2 draw with Sevilla in Group B of the Champions League. Sevilla had taken the lead with a header by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 87th minute in a goal that came a minute after Luuk de Jong had converted a penalty kick to even the match. Nemanja Gudelj put Sevilla ahead in the 68th. It was the first point for PSV this season after opening with a 4-0 loss at Arsenal. Sevilla had begun its campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Lens.

