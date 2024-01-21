PSV Eindhoven draws 1-1 at FC Utrecht to fall just short of Dutch top-tier Eredivisie record

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — PSV Eindhoven has drawn 1-1 with FC Utrecht to drop points in the Eredivisie for the first time this season. The result Sunday means PSV has fallen one match short of becoming the first Dutch top-flight team to start the season with 18 straight victories. Peter Bosz’s team’s run of 17 straight victories matched a winning streak set by another PSV team in 1988 — the year the club won its only European Cup. But PSV’s hope of making history was ended when Utrecht forward Othman Boussaid struck in the 53rd minute to cancel out a first-half header by Johan Bakayoko that had given PSV hope of creating history.

