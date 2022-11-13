PSG’s World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s stars came through their final game before the World Cup unscathed with France forward Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the unbeaten league leader’s 5-0 home win against Auxerre. Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as PSG maintained its five-point lead over second-place Lens. Messi and Neymar came off with about 15 minutes left but Mbappe played the full match, despite coming off near the end last weekend with muscle fatigue. Fourth-place Marseille visits fifth-place Monaco later Sunday.

