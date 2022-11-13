PSG’s World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s stars came through their final game before the World Cup unscathed with France forward Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the unbeaten league leader’s 5-0 home win against Auxerre. Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as PSG maintained its five-point lead over second-place Lens. Messi and Neymar came off with about 15 minutes left but Mbappe played the full match, despite coming off near the end last weekend with muscle fatigue. Fourth-place Marseille visits fifth-place Monaco later Sunday.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PSG's Neymar walks off after being substituted by PSG's Hugo Ekitike during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Auxerre at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler
Auxere's goalkeeper Benoit Costil, right, makes a save ahead PSG's Kylian Mbappe during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Auxerre at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler
Paris Saint Germain players celebrate after PSG's Kylian Mbappe scored his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Auxerre at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler