PSG’s post-galactico era begins with a last-gasp win thanks to Girona goalkeeper’s blunder

PARIS (AP) — It took a huge blunder to gift Paris Saint-Germain victory in the first Champions League match of its post-galactico era. PSG scraped a 1-0 home win over tournament newcomer Girona with a stoppage-time winner after goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga let a left-wing cross from Nuno Mendes trickle under his hands and through his legs. For the first time in more than a decade PSG began its Champions League campaign without at least one star player, known as a “galactico.” After Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi left without winning Europe’s elite club competition PSG started this campaign with a new identity. It was far from convincing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.