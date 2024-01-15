PSG’s Lee Kang-in scores twice in South Korea’s 3-1 win against Bahrain in the Asian Cup

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Two goals from Paris Saint-Germain winger Lee Kang-in helped South Korea to a 3-1 win against Bahrain in the Asian Cup. The Group E game was tied at 1-1 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium when Lee took control with two moments of individual brilliance. He gave South Korea a 2-1 lead in the 56th-minute with a left-footed shot from around 30 yards (meters) to beat Bahrain goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfallah. He was equally clinical as he scored his second goal 12 minutes later when showing sharp footwork and curling the ball into the bottom corner.

