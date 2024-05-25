PSG wins the French Cup and completes the double in Mbappe’s last game

VILLENEUVE D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has beaten Lyon 2-1 in the French Cup final and completed the double in Kylian Mbappé’s last game for the club. France winger Ousmane Dembele and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored for PSG in the first half on Saturday. Lyon defender Jake O’Brien got a consolation goal in the second half. PSG won the league and cup for the first time since 2020 when it achieved a domestic treble by also lifting the now defunct League Cup. Despite losing in the final, Lyon still qualified for the Europa League by finishing sixth in the league.

