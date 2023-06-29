PSG will start its French title defense with a home game against Lorient

The French soccer league says Paris Saint-Germain will begin its title defense with a home game against Lorient on the weekend of Aug. 12-13. The league is being reduced from 20 to 18 teams. Each side plays 34 matches. There will be only one round of midweek games on Dec. 20 before the winter break. League play then resumes on the weekend of Jan. 13-14 and ends on May 18. The final two rounds will be played on Saturday with matches kicking off at 9 p.m. The penultimate round will be moved to Sunday if French clubs are involved in European competition.

