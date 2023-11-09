PSG teenager Warren Zaïre-Emery handed first France call-up for European qualifiers

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s highly-rated teenager Warren Zaïre-Emery has been called up by France coach Didier Deschamps for the first time. Aged 17, the PSG academy product has been in impressive form since the start of the season despite intense competition in midfield at his club. He has scored two goals and delivered two assists in 10 league matches, and caught the eye last month on Europe’s biggest stage with two assists as PSG beat AC Milan 3-0 in the Champions League. Zaïre-Emery has been called up for upcoming European qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece. France is already qualified for next year’s tournament in Germany.

