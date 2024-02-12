PSG takes on Real Sociedad in the Champions League last 16. Another failure could see Mbappé leave

Kylian Mbappé’s future at Paris Saint-Germain remains unclear. As the saga surrounding his possible transfer to Real Madrid continues, PSG enters the most crucial phase of its season with the knockout stage of the Champions League. PSG takes on Real Sociedad on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 matchup. Despite spending hundreds of millions of euros in hiring top players, Qatar-backed PSG has been knocked out in the last 16 of the Champions League five times in the past seven seasons. Another early failure in the competition would likely seal Mbappé’s departure from the club he joined from Monaco in 2017.

