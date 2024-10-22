PSG struggling to impress in the Champions League and the new format could prove helpful

PARIS (AP) — Three games. One win. No goals from the forwards. Judging by Paris Saint-Germain’s performances so far the revamped Champions League format could actually prove to be PSG’s salvation because it may have struggled to qualify under the previous group format. Tuesday’s 1-1 home draw in the league stage against Dutch leader PSV Eindhoven exposed familiar weaknesses in defense while PSG no longer has galacticos like Kylian Mbappé or Lionel Messi to decide tight matches. PSG lost 2-0 away to Arsenal in its previous game after poor defending and needed a huge stoppage-time blunder from the visiting goalkeeper to scrape a 1-0 home win against Girona in its opener.

