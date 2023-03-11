PSG striker Mbappe nets late goal as Brest beaten 2-1

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has refocused on its last shot at silverware this season in the French league and beat Brest 2-1 with a late Kylian Mbappe goal. Mbappe beat the offside trap to collect a throughball from Lionel Messi in the 90th minute and round goalkeeper Marco Bizot to slot into an empty net. The France striker was lucky to still be on the pitch after kicking Haris Belkebla on the ground in the 85th. Rennes missed an opportunity to make up ground in the race for Champions League spots by drawing with struggling Auxerre 0-0.

