PSG striker Gonçalo Ramos needs surgery for ankle injury and is set to be out for 3 months

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Gonçalo Ramos is set to be out of action for around three months after sustaining a severe ligament sprain in his left ankle during Friday’s season opener against Le Havre in the French league. PSG says the 23-year-old Portuguese “will require surgery in the coming days.” It’s a big setback for the defending French champion with Ramos expected to be a key offensive player following Kylian Mbappé’s transfer to Real Madrid.

