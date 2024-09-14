PSG stays perfect and clinical Marseille beats unlucky Nice in French league

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé has scored twice for Paris Saint-Germain in a 3-1 win over Brest. PSG remained perfect and continued to pile up goals in its fourth win in as many games this season in the French league. New Marseille striker Neal Maupay has scored on his full debut in a 2-0 win over his former club Nice. Nice hit the woodwork three times on Saturday. On a day when Marseille celebrated its 125th anniversary, Maupay was handed his first start by coach Roberto De Zerbi. Marseille remains unbeaten. Also, Monaco won 3-0 at Auxerre.

