PSG starts Champions League without a galactico but seemingly better equipped to succeed

Paris Saint-Germain’s Qatari owners have spent lavishly to attract big stars and win the Champions League for more than a decade. But the quest for Europe’s biggest trophy has so far remained an unattained dream. Now the stars have left the Parc des Princes and paradoxically the club may be better equipped in its quest for continental glory. PSG latest Champions League campaign starts on Wednesday against Spanish side Girona.

