PSG squeezes into Champions League knockout stage with 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Warren Zaïre-Emery scored for Paris Saint-Germain to squeeze into the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund. Zaïre-Emery fired in the equalizer five minutes after Karim Adeyemi had scored for Dortmund. But PSG also has AC Milan to thank for beating Newcastle 2-1 in the other Group F match. Newcastle’s draw leaves PSG in second place to join already qualified Dortmund in the next round. Milan finished third to go into the Europa League knockout round playoffs. Newcastle finished bottom of the group.

