PSG signs Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos on a season-long loan from Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain has signed forward Goncalo Ramos from Portuguese club Benfica on a season-long loan with an option to buy him at the end of the campaign. The 22-year-old Ramos scored 27 goals in 47 games for Benfica, where he won the Portuguese league title. For Portugal he has netted four times in seven appearances including a hat trick against Switzerland at the World Cup last year. His arrival comes amid uncertainty about the future of star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar ahead of French champion PSG’s opening game of the season at home to Lorient on Saturday.

