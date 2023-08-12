PSG signs Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe, Neymar

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — France forward Ousmane Dembélé has joined Paris Saint-Germain after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth 50.4 million euros ($55.2 million) for the explosive winger. PSG says the 2018 world champion signed a five-year contract with the French powerhouse. The 26-year-old Dembélé grew up outside Paris. He played the 2016-17 season with Borussia Dortmund before he moved to Spain. His arrival to PSG comes amid speculation that Neymar could be on his way out. The French club also faces uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappé.

