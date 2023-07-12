PSG signs highly-rated teenager Cher Ndour, making the midfielder its sixth new player

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has signed highly-rated midfielder Cher Ndour. The Italian teenager is the team’s sixth new signing of the offseason. PSG has been active on the transfer market following the departure of Messi and Sergio Ramos coupled with the uncertainties regarding the future of Kylian Mbappé at the club. The club fired coach Christophe Galtier and hired Luis Enrique as a replacement after another season marked by yet another failure to win the Champions League. PSG has also added depth to an already star-studded team by signing Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-In and France defender Lucas Hernández.

