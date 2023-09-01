PSG signs forward Kolo Muani as transfer window closes

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain has finally confirmed the signing of Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the transfer window. Eintracht said the deal was worth 95 million euros. It was confirmed 30 minutes after the window had shut at midnight local time. Kolo Muani grew up in the Paris suburbs and says “it’s great to be back where it all began.” PSG added Kolo Muani to an all-French attack consisting of World Cup star Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and under-21 winger Bradley Barcola. Elsewhere, Marseille strengthened well after losing two key players.

