PSG signs Brazilian midfielder Moscardo from Corinthians

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain has completed the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians. PSG says Moscardo’s deal runs until 2028 and he will be immediately loaned back to the Brazilian club until the end of the season. No financial details are given. Moscardo is the second Brazilian player signed by PSG during the January transfer window after defender Lucas Beraldo came from São Paulo.

