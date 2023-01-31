PSG signing of Ziyech left hanging, Terem Moffi joins Nice

Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. But there was no word on the expected arrival of Ziyech. According to newspaper L’Equipe, both clubs reached an agreement but the signing of Ziyech was not immediately validated by the French league because Chelsea submitted some documents too late. Nice signed Terem Moffi after beating southern rival Marseille for the prolific Nigeria striker.

