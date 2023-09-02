PSG sells midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain has sold Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. No financial details were given by PSG but the deal is reportedly worth 10 millions euros. The 32-year-old Wijnaldum joined PSG from Liverpool two years ago but was loaned to Roma in Serie A last season. He becomes the latest player to join the European exodus toward the cash-rich Saudi Pro league. Last month PSG sold Brazil forward Neymar to Al-Hilal.

