PSG says Mbappé won’t play against Nice in French league because of hamstring pain

PARIS (AP) — Departing Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé has been left out of the squad traveling to Nice in the French league. PSG says Mbappe has pain in his left hamstring. PSG has already secured a 12th league title and plays the Riviera club later Wednesday in a rearranged fixture. PSG will then conclude its victorious league campaign on Sunday at Metz. Mbappé publicly confirmed last week that he is leaving at the end of the season and is widely expected to join Real Madrid. PSG hopes he will be fit again to feature in the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25 with the chance to add to his club-record tally of 256 goals.

