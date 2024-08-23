PSG routs Montpellier 6-0 to continue impressive start to life without Mbappe

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain seems to be doing just fine without Kylian Mbappe. PSG routed Montpellier 6-0 on Friday to make it two wins in two games in the French league as it starts life without Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid this offseason. PSG is seeking its fourth straight league title but many had expected its grip on the trophy to loosen after the departure of its star forward. So far, that hasn’t been the case, with the team netting 10 goals in its opening two matches. Montpellier has one point from its first two games.

