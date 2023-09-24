PSG routs bitter rival Marseille 4-0 but sees Mbappé limp off. Lens finally wins

PARIS (AP) — Forwards Randal Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos have scored their first goals for Paris Saint-Germain in a 4-0 home rout of Marseille in the French league but the victory was marred by star striker Kylian Mbappé getting injured. Mbappé limped off in the 32nd minute after taking a blow to the left ankle earlier in the game at Parc des Princes. PSG coach Luis Enrique says Mbappe’s injury is not serious. PSG moved up to third place on goal difference from Monaco. Earlier Lens rallied to beat visiting Toulouse 2-1 for its first win and moved off the bottom. Striker Morgan Guilavogui grabbed a late winner as Lens moved up to 16th spot.

