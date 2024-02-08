PSG president confirms plan to leave Parc des Princes after city hall decides not to sell

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi has confirmed the French league champion will leave its home stadium. Paris city hall officials have decided the Parc des Prince is not for sale. PSG wanted to own the stadium. Al-Khelaïfi spoke at the margins of UEFA’s executive committee meeting in the French capital city. He said, “It’s easier for us now, we know what we want. It’s over for us.” PSG was formed in 1970 and began playing at Parc des Princes two years later. It benefits from a long-term lease. Al-Khelaïfi did not say when PSG will move away.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.