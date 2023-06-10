PSG president Al-Khelaifi distances himself from Man United bid

ISTANBUL (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says he is not part of a potential Qatari-based bid to buy Manchester United. Speaking in Istanbul ahead of the Champions League final, Al-Khelaifi distanced himself from countryman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani’s proposed takeover of the storied Premier League club. PSG is owned by Qatar Sports Investments and has spent exorbitant amounts of money on some of soccer’s biggest players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. On Friday it was reported Al-Khelaifi had played a “significant” role in talks over Sheikh Jassim’s attempt to buy out United owners, the Glazer family. But he says “I’m not working for anyone” and that he has “nothing to do with Man United.”

