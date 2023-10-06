PSG players receive suspended bans after insulting Marseille rivals at Paris stadium

PARIS (AP) — Four Paris Saint-Germain players have been handed a one-match suspended sentence by the French league’s discipline commission for offensive chants aimed at bitter rival Marseille after a league match last month. Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Randal Kolo Muani and Layvin Kurzawa were questioned by the commission after they were filmed using insults while celebrating at the end of a 4-0 win against Marseille. The four players issued apologies. The match at the Parc des Princes was also marred by homophobic chanting by sections of Paris Saint-Germain fans targeting Marseille players. As a result, the league ordered late Thursday the closure of the Auteuil stand for two matches, including one suspended.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.