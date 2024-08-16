PSG opens post-Mbappé era with 4-1 win at Le Havre in French league

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain got its post-Kylian Mbappé era off a winning start by beating Le Havre 4-1 in its French league opener. However, the scoreline was more comfortable than the performance suggested, with PSG’s last three goals coming in the final five minutes. The champions fielded a young team in its first competitive match since losing Mbappé to Real Madrid and went ahead after three minutes. Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani got PSG’s late goals after Lee Kang-in had opened the scoring. Gautier Lloris scored for Le Havre.

