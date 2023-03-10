PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says Neymar underwent season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle on Friday. The Qatari-backed club says the 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha.” Neymar is expected to be sidelined for up to four months. Neymar picked up his latest ankle injury on Feb. 19 in a 4-3 win over Lille. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar but was able to return later in the tournament.

