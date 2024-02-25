PSG needs stoppage-time penalty to draw with Rennes. American Balogun scores in Monaco’s win

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has been kept quiet as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a penalty from substitute Gonçalo Ramos seven minutes into stoppage time to scrape a 1-1 home draw with Rennes. It was Mbappé’s first game since he announced he is leaving PSG at the end of the season and the crowd did not jeer him at Parc des Princes. Ramos came on for 21-goal league top scorer Mbappé midway through the second half, and scored from the spot after a video review ruled that goalkeeper Steve Mandanda had fouled him. American forward Folarin Balogun scored early and then missed a late penalty as Monaco won 3-2 at Lens to move into third place. Marseille hosts Montpellier later Sunday.

