PSG names former midfielder Yohan Cabaye as director of its youth academy

By The Associated Press
FILE - France's Yohan Cabaye, who has been named as the sporting director of French champion Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy, jumps for the ball during the Euro 2016 Group A soccer match between Switzerland and France at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, France, on June 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain has named former France midfielder Yohan Cabaye as the sporting director for its youth academy. The 38-year-old Cabaye made 48 appearances for Les Bleus, including at the 2014 World Cup and the European Championship in 2016. He played 57 times for PSG from 2013-15 in between spells in the Premier League with Newcastle and Crystal Palace. PSG says “this appointment once again underlines the importance the club attaches to developing and supporting the next generation.”

