PSG names former midfielder Yohan Cabaye as director of its youth academy

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain has named former France midfielder Yohan Cabaye as the sporting director for its youth academy. The 38-year-old Cabaye made 48 appearances for Les Bleus, including at the 2014 World Cup and the European Championship in 2016. He played 57 times for PSG from 2013-15 in between spells in the Premier League with Newcastle and Crystal Palace. PSG says “this appointment once again underlines the importance the club attaches to developing and supporting the next generation.”

