PSG must pay Mbappé $60 million but club disputes latest ruling

PARIS (AP) — The French league says its appeals commission has upheld the decision ordering French champion Paris Saint-Germain to pay Kylian Mbappé 55 million euros in unpaid wages. The LFP’s legal commission had ruled in favor of Mbappé last month but PSG insisted it did not owe him money and appealed. The two parties were heard again on Oct. 15 and the verdict remained unchanged. The French league tells The Associated Press in an email that “(PSG) must pay him the parts of his salary he is claiming.” Mbappé claimed three months’ salary and the last third of a loyalty bonus. He joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer.

