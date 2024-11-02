PSG moves 6 points clear at the top of French league after beating Lens 1-0

PARIS (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé’s early goal was enough as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain beat Lens 1-0 to move six points clear at the top of the French league. Winger Bradley Barcola broke free down the left in the fourth minute and set up Dembélé with a low cross to the back post. PSG failed to score a second goal despite Lens having defender Abdukodir Khusanov sent off in the 59th. In Saturday’s other matches, Evann Guessand continued his scoring form with the only goal as Nice won 1-0 at Brest to move up to fifth place and Saint-Etienne beat midtable Strasbourg 2-0 at home.

