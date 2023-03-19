PSG loses at home in French league for 1st time this season

PARIS (AP) — Arnaud Kalimuendo scored against his boyhood club as leader Paris Saint-Germain was beaten 2-0 by Rennes in its first home loss in the French league this season. The win ended PSG’s 35-match unbeaten run in the league at the Parc des Princes. PSG is out of the Champions League and the French Cup with just the league title left to focus on. Chasing a European spot Rennes moved up to fifth place in the standings. Wissam Ben Yedder scored his 80th career league goal for Monaco in a 2-0 win at 10-man Ajaccio. It was Ben Yedder’s 17th league goal this season. Fourth-place Monaco had picked up only one point from its previous three matches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.