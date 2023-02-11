PSG lose again to Monaco on eve of Bayern Munich visit

MONACO (AP) — A weakened Paris Saint-Germain has lost a second straight game in all competitions to Monaco 3-1 in the French league, three days before facing Bayern Munich. Monaco climbed to second place, seven points behind a rattled PSG. PSG was undefeated in all competitions from August to December but has become fragile. It lost to Lens and Rennes in the league last month and was knocked out by Marseille in the last 16 of the French Cup on Wednesday. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were out injured. Bayern comes on Tuesday for the first leg in the Champions League round of 16.

