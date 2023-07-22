PSG leaves for tour of Japan without talisman Mbappé amid contract dispute

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has left for its pre-season tour of Japan without talismanic striker Kylian Mbappé. His future at the club looks increasingly uncertain amid an ongoing contract dispute. Mbappé has already told the club he won’t trigger a 12-month extension on his contract but says he will start this coming season with the French champion. PSG left the France forward out of its 29-man squad for the Japan tour. The club does not want to let him leave for free at the end of next season and says the 2022 World Cup top scorer will either sign a new contract or be sold.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.