PSG is banking on a new direction after Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kylian Mbappe. Lionel Messi. Neymar. The talent drain at Paris Saint-Germain over the past 12 months was unprecedented in the world of soccer. Now the French club is looking to the future and an end to its age of excess. Time will tell how PSG’s post-Galactico era will work out. But the signings of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe ultimately failed to achieve the Qatar-backed club’s overriding ambition of conquering Europe. For all of PSG’s dominance of the French league, it has reached just one Champions League final since being bought by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.