PSG hit by more injuries in final stretch of league season

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain will be without defender Nordi Mukiele until the end of the season and without midfielder Renato Sanches for several weeks as the race for the French league title enters its final stretch. With eight matches left to play this season PSG has a six-point lead over second-place Lens after losing five league games since the turn of the year. PSG says Mukiele needs surgery because of a serious hamstring injury and it is expected to take place Tuesday in Finland. Sanches injured his right adductor muscle during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Nice. He is expected to return to training in three to four weeks.

