PSG held to a 1-1 draw at Nice despite return of Dembélé

PARIS (AP) — Even with Ousmane Dembélé back in the starting lineup Paris Saint-Germain had a sleepy first half before being held to a 1-1 draw at Nice to leave Monaco alone at the top of the French league. The defending champion was largely unproductive during the first half. Luis Enrique’s team played better after the interval and PSG finally created chances as Nuno Mendes leveled the scoring following Nice defender Ali Abdi’s first-half opener. Dembélé started the match after being left out of the squad that lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the Champions League midweek. Seven-time French champion Lyon continued its recovery with a fourth straight win in all competitions by beating Nantes 2-0 in a match marred by fan violence.

