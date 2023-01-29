PSG held to 1-1 draw after Reims equalizes in stoppage time

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Reims' Folarin Balogun celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — Striker Folarin Balogun equalized deep into stoppage time as Reims earned a 1-1 draw at French league leader Paris Saint-Germain. The result means PSG stays three points ahead of second-place Lens. Balogun latched onto a long pass in the sixth minute of injury time and confidently shot past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was the 21-year-old forward’s 11th league goal of the season and one less than PSG’s scorer Neymar. Neymar scored in the 51st before PSG had midfielder Marco Verratti sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 59th. Striker Gaetan Laborde scored the winner as Nice beat Lille 1-0 and Lyon won 2-0 at Ajaccio in a heated match.

