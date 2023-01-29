PSG held to 1-1 draw after Reims equalizes in stoppage time

PARIS (AP) — Striker Folarin Balogun equalized deep into stoppage time as Reims earned a 1-1 draw at French league leader Paris Saint-Germain. The result means PSG stays three points ahead of second-place Lens. Balogun latched onto a long pass in the sixth minute of injury time and confidently shot past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was the 21-year-old forward’s 11th league goal of the season and one less than PSG’s scorer Neymar. Neymar scored in the 51st before PSG had midfielder Marco Verratti sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 59th. Striker Gaetan Laborde scored the winner as Nice beat Lille 1-0 and Lyon won 2-0 at Ajaccio in a heated match.

