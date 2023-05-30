PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico remains in stable condition after hit by a horse in Spain

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — The wife of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico says he remains in stable condition with a head injury after being hit by a horse in Spain last weekend. Alba Silva spoke briefly to Spanish media outside the hospital where Rico was in an intensive care unit on Sunday. She did not give any other information about her husband’s condition. His representatives had said the 48 hours after the accident would be key to determine the progress of his recovery. The 29-year-old Spanish goalkeeper used to play for Sevilla and is a reserve at PSG.

