PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico leaves hospital after recovering from head injury caused by a horse

MADRID (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been discharged from the hospital nearly three months after he sustained a head injury following an accident with a loose horse. Rico has been cleared to leave Hospital Virgen del Rocio in Seville after his recovery from the May 28 accident near the southern Spanish city. Rico was headed to a mass with his relatives when the accident happened.

