PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma ruled out of Champions League opener against Girona

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will miss his club’s opening match in the Champions League this season because of a muscular problem in his right thigh. The French league club said on Sunday that Donnarumma picked up the injury during PSG’s 3-1 win against Brest. That win extended PSG’s perfect start in the French league to four matches. Donnarumma will be rested for a week. In his absence, Matvey Safonov could be handed his first start. The 25-year-old Russian goalkeeper joined PSG in June until 2029.

