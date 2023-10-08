PSG gets back to winning ways with victory at Rennes. Marseille beats Le Havre

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain has got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at Rennes to move up to third place in the French league on goal difference. Midfielder Vitinha, right back Achraf Hakimi and forward Randal Kolo Muani scored as PSG moved level on points with Brest and two points behind leader Monaco. Elsewhere Gennaro Gattuso secured his first win as Marseille coach and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got his first league goal for the club in a 3-0 home win against 10-man Le Havre. Struggling Lyon drew 3-3 with Lorient and Montpellier’s home game with Clermont was abandoned in injury time after a firework thrown from the stands landed near Clermont’s goalkeeper Mory Diaw. He was stretchered off.

