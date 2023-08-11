PSG forward Neymar trains alone because of viral infection as talks over his future continue

Neymar has trained alone away from his Paris Saint-Germain teammates after recovering from a viral infection, The club did not give further details on Neymar’s infection in its medical bulletin, saying only that he was training indoors as he recovered. Neymar is headed for an exit from PSG and has been linked with return to Barcelona. Qatar-owned PSG is also dealing with uncertainty over Kylian Mbappé’s future at his hometown club. The France superstar wants to play out the final season of his contract and leave as a free agent next year.

