PSG fires coach Galtier after disappointing season, linked with move for Enrique

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has fired coach Christophe Galtier after a disappointing season. Luis Enrique is expected to be announced as Galtier’s replacement later Wednesday. The 56-year-old Galtier led PSG to another French league title but was eliminated early in the Champions League and the French Cup. PSG’s form slumped after the World Cup with 10 defeats in 28 games in 2023. PSG will be appointing an eighth coach in 12 years of Qatari ownership, with World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappé set to play for a fifth coach since joining in 2017. Enrique has been without a contract since Spain’s elimination from the World Cup last year.

