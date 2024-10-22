PSG fans jeer announcement asking them not to make discriminatory chants

PARIS (AP) — A section of Paris Saint-Germain fans loudly jeered an announcement before Tuesday’s home game against PSV Eindhoven in the Champion League that reminded supporters that any discriminatory chanting is prohibited. PSG faces potential disciplinary action after some fans at Parc des Princes made homophobic chants about bitter rival Marseille during last Saturday’s home game against Strasbourg. The stadium announcer twice asked for the chants to stop during that game and was jeered.

